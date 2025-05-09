Female genital mutilation impacts 161,000 women in Canada, says report

A recent Islamic Relief Canada (IRC) report indicates that female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) persists in Canada, including instances of "vacation cutting" where girls are taken abroad for the procedure.

Statistics Canada estimates up to 161,000 women and girls in Canada are survivors or at risk of female genital mutilation.

The federally funded report, from interviews and a national survey of health-care practitioners, highlights the scarcity of Canadian data on FGM/C but notes survivor testimonies. A grandmother travelled to Canada to perform FGM/C in one such case.

An IRC spokesperson emphasized the need for cultural sensitivity in healthcare and called on community leaders to end the barbaric practice.

"This report is a vital step in understanding the extent of FGM/C in Canada and addressing the gaps in support for survivors," Reyhana Patel said in a news release.

"One of the key themes of this study is that to truly end this practice, it must be community-led."

FGM/C involves the non-medical excision, mutilation, or infibulation of a girl or woman's labia or clitoris. The Criminal Code was amended in 1997 to clarify that the practice constitutes aggravated assault, and that taking a child outside Canada for FGM/C is a criminal offence.

Despite its illegality, the practice persists in Canada, necessitating a comprehensive, community-led strategy involving governments, policymakers, and service providers.

The IRC report shows 48% of 33 women surveyed experienced FGM/C in Canada, with Patel claiming that the healthcare system needs improved, culturally sensitive support for survivors.

Community leaders are vital for education and advocacy to sustainably end FGM/C and support those affected, she added.

Over 230 million girls and women have undergone FGM/C in 30 African, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries, typically performed on girls between infancy and 15. As many as four million more are at risk annually.

Immediate complications from FGM/C include severe pain, bleeding, swelling, infections, urinary issues, tissue damage, shock, and potential death.

Long-term risks involve urinary, vaginal, and menstrual problems, scarring, sexual issues, childbirth complications, the need for further surgeries, and psychological problems like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and low self-esteem.