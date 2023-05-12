First day of testimony wraps up at National Citizen's Inquiry in Quebec City

E-transfer (Canada):

For three days, the National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) into Canada's response to Covid-19 is taking place in Quebec City at the Château Bonne Entente.

The NCI is a comprehensive, transparent, and objective national inquiry to determine the utility and effectiveness of government-imposed Covid-19 measures on its citizens. Moderated by four commissioners with different specialties, the inquiry began on March 16 in Nova Scotia, then it travelled to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and now Quebec. It will finish on May 19 in Ottawa.

This commission is 100% subsidized by citizens who want to shed light on the biggest totalitarian crisis in our recent history. Our government would not have been able to create such a neutral inquiry because their actions and responses to Covid-19 have been scrutinized by the public.

During these three days, several experts, scientists and citizens from France and Quebec will testify about the actions taken by the government, both at the provincial and federal levels.

Didier Raoult, a French specialist in infectious diseases and professor of microbiology, was the first to break the ice in Quebec. Topics covered included vaccine efficacy, hydroxychloroquine, censorship, and government-imposed measures.

Then there was testimony from Mélissa Sansfaçon, who is employed by Hydro-Québec but currently on medical leave. She decided to take the Pfizer Biotech vaccine. She explained the consequences and suffering associated with the injection.

Her symptoms in the right forearm began about 15 minutes after the procedure and only worsened over time. In work stoppage for more than one and a half years, her downtime remains still undetermined since no treatment was found for this condition. She must wear a bandage permanently on her right forearm due to hypersensitivity of the skin.

Around dinner time, it was Pierre Chaillot’s turn to testify. The latter is a statistician in France, and author of the book Covid-19, which reveals official figures on mortality and discusses tests, vaccines, and hospitals. Through these neutral and independent analyses, Mr. Chaillot says we have experienced “statistical fraud” since the beginning of the pandemic. For those under 65, there would be no change in mortality rates and, on the contrary, it would be the lowest rate in history.

As for hospitalizations, Pierre Chaillot, speaking of statistics related to France, mentioned that the percentages related to Covid-19 patients were insignificant compared to the numbers of total patients hospitalized.

With respect to inconsistent excess mortality, he explained that by comparing countries that have had strict or no lockdowns, the excess mortality that occurred in March-April 2020 is correlated with the lockdowns. He also mentioned that the high number of reported Covid-19 cases was in part due to the Covid-19 test causing false positives.

Returning from the lunch break, Jean Marc Sabatier, live from Rousset in France, testified via Zoom. Mr. Sabatier is Director of Research at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), PhD in Cell Biology and Microbiology. He explained how the Covid-19 virus and the spike protein work. Sabatier mentioned that current Covid-19 vaccines are not effective and do not prevent infection or transmission.

Christian Perronne, French MD, PhD who specializes in topical pathologies and emerging infectious illnesses, took the lead afterwards. Monsieur Perronne is clear in his conclusions that governments in partnership with political experts have imposed inadequate measures. Crisis management should have started by quickly isolating patients, treating them adequately, quickly and preferably at home, and facilitating the delivery of drugs by pharmacies.

Later in the day, Christian Linard, professor of biochemistry at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, and Denis Rancourt, physics professor at the University of Ottawa, finished the first day of the hearing in Quebec.