FLASHBACK: Protesters occupy Toronto's public square, get physical with reporters

Back in the summer of 2020, a protest group calling themselves Afro-Indigenous Rising set up a tent city in the heart of downtown Toronto at Nathan Phillips Square, just outside city hall.

Rebel News went to the encampment and attempted to get the demonstrators side of the story. Instead, the protesters became agitated over mere questions, before getting physical with Rebel's Andrew Chapados and David Menzies.

Appalled by the lack of ability to practise journalism in the most basic area of Canada's largest city, the boss himself, Ezra Levant, joined David Menzies (and a whole host of bodyguards) for a trip downtown back to Nathan Philips Square.

