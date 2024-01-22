Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends presidential campaign, endorses Donald Trump

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of his presidential campaign on Sunday, throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump. This decision followed a consistent second-place standing in the presidential race, leading to a reassessment of his campaign's viability.

“Citizens do not serve politicians," said DeSantis in his concession speech. "It is the duty of politicians to serve you. Talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words.”

“Reversing the decline of this nation requires leadership that delivers big results for the people we are elected to serve," he continued. "I have a record of leading with conviction, championing an agenda marked by bold colors, delivering on my promises, and defeating the people who are responsible for our nation’s decline. That is the type of leadership we need for all of America.”

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign. I’m proud to have delivered on 100% of my promises, and I will not stop now.”

DeSantis acknowledged that the majority of Republican primary voters appeared inclined to give Trump another opportunity, despite certain disagreements between the two, particularly on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the role of Anthony Fauci. He highlighted the constant challenges faced by Trump, including ongoing legal battles and opposition from Democrats.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

By endorsing Trump, DeSantis reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Republican nominee, as per his earlier pledge. He expressed a clear preference for Trump's approach over what he described as the "warmed over corporatism" represented by other candidates like Nikki Haley.

The dynamics of the race shifted significantly following the indictment of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as noted by top polling experts. NBC News analyst Steve Kornacki pointed out that while DeSantis had been polling strongly, particularly after Florida's performance in the midterm elections, Trump's indictment galvanized Republican support in his favor.

The series of indictments against Trump played a critical role in rallying Republican voters around him, ultimately influencing DeSantis's decision to suspend his campaign and endorse the former president. This move marks a significant moment in the Republican primary race, consolidating support around Trump and shaping the party's path forward.