Food prices will continue to soar, thanks to Justinflation

The Trudeau government has failed to counter rising food costs, amid deteriorating financial conditions for Canadian households. “Food prices are one of the most significant sources of stress for Canadians today,” reads a press release from the Food Laboratory.

Following a one-time rebate for lower-income Canadians, last year, that enthusiasm diminished greatly with no meaningful relief tabled after the fact.

Bill C-78, An Act Respecting Temporary Cost Of Living Relief, proposed a 60-day GST holiday on select food items to address affordability concerns. However, most groceries are already tax-free, a witness told the Senate National Finance Committee.

Experts cite international events like the Russian-Ukraine war as a driver of food inflation and the Canadian dollar's lesser value than the U.S. dollar.



MORE: https://t.co/wy7s0bRrTz pic.twitter.com/lIZpPr65pg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 12, 2023

The proposed “GST holiday” will save the typical Canadian $4.51, according to Professor Sylvain Charlebois of Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Laboratory. He called the savings a “political measure” that appears to have angered business owners without meaningful gains.

The cabinet estimated GST relief will cost taxpayers $1.6 billion. Food inflation is currently running at 2.8%, reported Blacklock’s, lower than previously predicted.

On Thursday, the same day as Charlebois’s testimony, the Agri-Food Analytics Laboratory unveiled the 2025 Food Price Report. It expects moderate food inflation will remain a challenge for Canadians well into next year, exceeding no more than 5%.

It is reported that only 25% of Canadians are eating the recommended daily minimums as food affordability soars with inflation sweeping the nation.https://t.co/EBFSTeVOxD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 30, 2023

The cost of feeding a typical family of four will go up another $801.56 next year, said the Food Price Report. “Looking ahead to 2025 we are expecting a family of four with the same demographic makeup to spend $16,833.67,” it said.

According to the 2024 Food Price Report, groceries cost Canadian families $16,297 this year, on average. Food costs have increased for several years now, from $15,232.81 in 2022 to $16,288.41 last year.

Food prices are influenced by a variety of global factors, including geopolitical conflicts, energy costs, inflation, policies and regulations, said the Food Laboratory.

The average family spends more on taxes (43.0%) than it does on basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing combined (35.6%), according to a recent Fraser Institute report. There has also been a steady increase in taxation in recent years, with noticeable jumps in 2022 and 2023.

As a result, the Food Banks Canada Hunger Count reported two million food bank visits, a new record, and a noticeable 90% increase from 2019.

Almost a quarter (23%) of Canadians will rely on food banks to eat this fall and winter, according to Statistics Canada. The rate in 2021 was 20%.

“That means 8.7 million people, including 2.1 million children, struggle to afford the food they need,” said the Food Laboratory.

Reliance on food banks was even higher among low income households, reported Blacklock’s. Forty-two percent of low income Canadians have likely accessed a food bank this fall.