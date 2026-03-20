Ford fails Al-Quds Day crackdown as mullahs walk Toronto streets

Al-Quds Day was started in 1979 by the first supreme leader of the Islamic Republic occupying Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini. He created the occasion to unite Muslims in solidarity with Palestinians in protest of Israel’s control of Jerusalem (Al Quds in Arabic).

Every year, antizionists gather to protest Israel’s very right to exist. The occasion is rooted in antisemitism and calls for the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state. But this day doesn’t only occur in Muslim-majority countries. Toronto, Ontario has been dealing with Al-Quds Day gatherings for years.

Even though eight years ago Doug Ford said he would ban the event, which “calls for the killing of an entire civilian population in Israel,” it wasn’t until 2026, the day before it was set to take place, that he announced action. The emergency injunction hearing wasn’t held until noon on the day of the protest, and the judge ruled at 2:05, less than an hour before it began, that the event would go ahead as planned.

Our government will take action to ensure that events like Al Quds Day, which calls for the killing of an entire civilian population in Israel, are no longer part of the landscape in Ontario. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 10, 2018

This afternoon, I’ve instructed my Attorney General to pursue an injunction against the Al-Quds Day demonstration planned for Toronto.



Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can. pic.twitter.com/5QbvxxpxOg — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2026

BREAKING— Attorney General Doug Downey has filed his application to the court for an injunction to put a stop to Al-Quds Day today. The hearing begins at noon. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/WCQ7BxAcal — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 14, 2026

Ford had years to act and only moved on the day of, eight years later. The move appeared performative and likely driven by escalating violence in Toronto targeting Jewish and Iranian businesses, synagogues, and even the U.S. consulate following Ali Khamenei’s elimination. The event has already been banned in the U.K.

The UK’s Home Secretary has approved the Metropolitan Police’s ban on the upcoming annual Al Quds march and any associated counter-protest marches on account of elevated risk and potential for terror support. https://t.co/PsMtFWLkt6 — Christians United for Israel (@CUFI) March 12, 2026

Al-Quds Day proceeded in Toronto. Police set up barriers between participants waving Palestinian and Islamic Republic flags and holding portraits of Ali Khamenei, the leader of the designated terrorist group the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC is responsible for the deaths of 55 Canadians and 12 permanent residents in the downing of Flight PS752 in 2020.

From the Al-Quds side, crude gestures were directed at the pro-freedom side, who held Canadian, Lion and Sun, American, and Israeli flags. One man made stabbing motions toward anti-regime demonstrators in a now viral clip while police looked on.

He seems friendly.



Al Quds day, Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6PTTqh3hTh — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 14, 2026

The pro-freedom side played the Canadian and Iranian national anthems, did the Trump dance to YMCA in thanks to America, and chanted “Parchame felestino bokon to koonet,” meaning “shove the Palestinian flag up your a—.”

“Fuck you, Palestine!”



“Terrorist Palestine!”



“Parchame felestino bokon to koonet”



Iranian patriots face off with terrorist sympathizers on Al-Quds day, Toronto ON. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YO7tGCBol6 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 14, 2026

This year, Al-Quds protesters were outnumbered by counter-protesters. Whether due to Ford’s statement or growing fatigue with years of rage-filled demonstrations, turnout appeared reduced. Meanwhile, the Iranian community, energized by recent anti-regime demonstrations, brought significant numbers.

As the Al-Quds crowd marched, pro-freedom Iranians stayed behind to celebrate. I followed the march. Though surrounded by security, several attendees attempted to approach me, body-check me, and grab my mic. Still, when I saw a man dressed as a mullah, I approached him to speak.

He made delusional claims such as “Adam was a Muslim,” despite Islam existing for less than 1,500 years. He offered no justification for the mass killing of Iranians in recent months and went silent when I mentioned Mahsa Amini and Nika Shakarami (victims of the murderous regime in Iran). You can watch the full interaction.

“Ali Khamenei never killed anybody??”



“Yes.”



My conversation with a mullah in the streets of Toronto today. 🇨🇦



Full report coming. pic.twitter.com/OYCHZwFEeY — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 15, 2026

Thank you to my security, who kept me safe. Canadians deserve to see who these demonstrators are and the ideology they represent. Following a viral clip of a cleric arriving at Pearson Airport, three individuals dressed as mullahs were seen. One even led the march openly through Toronto’s streets.

Leading the Al Quds day march in Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/F7LINU1bGA — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 14, 2026