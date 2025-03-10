Former Aussie PM doubles down after getting TORCHED by Trump

Malcolm Turnbull has refused to back down after being publicly humiliated by Donald Trump, insisting world leaders must stop acting like a "conga line of sycophants" when dealing with the former U.S. president.

Turnbull escalated the war of words during an interview with the ABC, responding to Trump’s attack after the former Australian prime minister accused him of playing into the hands of China’s Xi Jinping.

Trump hit back on Truth Social, calling Turnbull a “weak and ineffective leader” who “never understood what was going on in China.” But rather than retreating, Turnbull doubled down, warning that failing to stand up to Trump would only encourage "more bullying."

“The impact Trump is having on the world, on the Western alliance, on markets, on our economies. I mean, these are matters that we have to talk about,” Turnbull said on the ABC’s 7.30 program.

“We cannot continue this bipartisan gaslighting that is going on at the moment where there are these massive changes in Washington affecting us and the whole world.”

Slamming Trump’s treatment of allies, Turnbull pointed to Canada as an example of how the former US president had tried to “basically cripple Canada’s economy in order to bully them into becoming the 51st state.”

Turnbull, who served as Australian prime minister from 2015 to 2018, said Trump’s actions had weakened the Western alliance to the benefit of China.

“The reality is that Xi Jinping, China, will take advantage of Trump's chaotic behaviour and his harassing and bullying, seeking to extort allies, the way he has damaged the Western alliance,” he said.

Calling Trump “erratic” and “rude and abusive,” Turnbull warned that China would exploit the situation by being “the opposite of Trump.”

“I do not believe you should give in to bullies,” Turnbull added. “And I have dealt with Trump in the past… I stood up to Trump and got him to do things he didn't want to do because I wasn't being bullied by him.”

As Australia tries to secure an exemption from Trump’s latest tariffs on steel and aluminium, Turnbull said he doubted it would succeed, claiming Trump regretted giving Australia an exemption in 2018.

“I think the situation has changed,” he said. “I think the Americans — Trump in particular — regrets giving us an exemption.”