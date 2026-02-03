Former Conservative candidate says Quebec, Alberta residents have 'a lot in common'

Article by Rebel News staff

Former federal Conservative candidate for Chateauguay-Les Jardins-de-Napierville, David de Repentigny, spoke with Sheila Gunn Reid about the similarities between Alberta and Quebec's grievances with the federal government.

Sheila and De Repentigny discussed the independence movements and freedom-minded perspectives of many residents in both Alberta and Quebec during the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary over the weekend.

"We often have the perception that Alberta and Quebec sit on two opposite sides, but we have a lot in common. We both believe that people should be free, we both believe in human rights, we both believe in constructing a future that makes sense for people," he said.

"So yes, I feel that whenever something impedes the advancement of our ideas, we both kind of become a little bit rebel," De Repentigny continued. "This is why it's always been alien to me that we focus on our differences between the provinces instead of focusing on what we have in common, because honestly, we have a lot to share," he added.

De Repentigny pointed out that both provinces have long felt Ottawa imposes policies that ignore their unique economic realities and cultural identities, whether it's resource management in the West or language protections in Quebec.