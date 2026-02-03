Former Conservative candidate says Quebec, Alberta residents have 'a lot in common'

David de Repentigny tells Sheila Gunn Reid why Quebec and Alberta have more in common than meets the eye.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   February 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Former federal Conservative candidate for Chateauguay-Les Jardins-de-Napierville, David de Repentigny, spoke with Sheila Gunn Reid about the similarities between Alberta and Quebec's grievances with the federal government.

Sheila and De Repentigny discussed the independence movements and freedom-minded perspectives of many residents in both Alberta and Quebec during the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary over the weekend.

"We often have the perception that Alberta and Quebec sit on two opposite sides, but we have a lot in common. We both believe that people should be free, we both believe in human rights, we both believe in constructing a future that makes sense for people," he said.

"So yes, I feel that whenever something impedes the advancement of our ideas, we both kind of become a little bit rebel," De Repentigny  continued. "This is why it's always been alien to me that we focus on our differences between the provinces instead of focusing on what we have in common, because honestly, we have a lot to share," he added.

De Repentigny pointed out that both provinces have long felt Ottawa imposes policies that ignore their unique economic realities and cultural identities, whether it's resource management in the West or language protections in Quebec.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of Trudeau’s media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.