Former Liberal leader takes aim at Alberta separatists

A former leader of the federal Liberals is urging Albertans to give up on their separatist aspirations and remain part of Canada. Stéphane Dion, who led the official opposition between 2006 and 2008, told CBC host Rosemary Barton a key point of national unity was to “save” the planet from “burning” through environmental regulations.

Dion also accused Premier Danielle Smith of fanning the flames of the independence movement, as he called on the United Conservative leader to take action against the growing viewpoint.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies slammed the former Liberal leader for being out of touch.

“Is Dion saying ... that Alberta needs to remain in the Dominion of Canada so that the federal government can put the dampers on your province developing its oil and gas sector?” David asked Sheila, a resident of northern Alberta. “Because what did he say, that we don't want the planet to burn? The country to burn? That's his opening line, that's his position?”

In turn, Sheila said she appreciated Dion's honesty.

“I appreciate the honesty from these federalist goons when they say, 'Alberta you have to stay so we can make sure you don't develop your resources.' That's what he's saying, so we can make sure you don't become wealthy — and by the way, you're responsible for the forest fires in Jasper that started under federa management.”

Sheila also ripped the Liberal for the federal government “putting production caps on everything” and for criticizing those who wish to have a positive trade relationship with the United States.

“This stuff is exactly why we want to leave. Trot out Stéphane Dion and his stupid dog 'Kyoto' more,” she said, noting Dion's pet was named after the Kyoto Protocol, a 1999 UN climate policy that Dion helped implement during his time as environment minister.