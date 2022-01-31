Formula One makes COVID vaccinations mandatory for all staff, ZERO exemptions

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Under new rules set by the FIA, the governing body for Formula One, all staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — with zero exemptions to be granted.

The policy drawn up by Formula One will be written into the regulations for the new season in beginning in 2022.

This policy will apply to all the drivers, teams, media and hospitality guests.

A spokesperson at F1 said that “Formula One management will require all traveling personnel to be fully vaccinated and will not request exemptions.”

This means that any unvaccinated F1 employees, like medical car driver Alan van der Merwe, who saved Romain Grosjean when his car burst into flames at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020, and has elected not to have the vaccine, will likely face termination.

Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren, explained the decision-making process for the organization.

“Formula One has done an outstanding job in getting these races in and bringing fans back, we have a challenge, unlike most other sports, where we go to lots of different countries. What works in England might not work in France, and might not work in Singapore, for example,” Brown said.

“We have to continue to be flexible and adaptable and open up responsibly as the world opens up.”