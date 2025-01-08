Fourth fire engulfs vacant Winnipeg church amid Canada’s surge in church burnings

The Holy Ascension Greek Orthodox Church, a vacant historic building on the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, was engulfed in flames Monday evening, marking its fourth fire-related incident in recent years.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the blaze at 6:15 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke and flames.

Fire crews arrived to find the building, located at the corner of Euclid and Main Street, fully engulfed. Freezing temperatures complicated operations as water used to douse the flames turned the area into an ice sheet.

The church, already vacant due to a history of fire damage, sustained significant smoke, fire, and water destruction.

It was previously ravaged by a fire in June 2024 and suffered additional heat and water damage from neighboring building fires in 2021 and 2023.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.