Freedom Convoy Leader Still Fighting in Court, says 'This is Not Canada'

The Justice Centre finished a three-day hearing seeking a stay of proceedings against Chris Barber, a key organizer of the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   May 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Following a three-day hearing, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms applied for a stay of proceedings against Chris Barber, a prominent individual in the 2022 Freedom Convoy. 

Barber, who was arrested on February 17, 2022, had been convicted of mischief and counseling others to disobey a court order. Lawyer Diane Magas argued the application, which seeks to halt the legal process and effectively overturn the guilty verdict before sentencing.

Magas highlighted Barber's cooperation with police and city officials, who advised him on where and how to protest peacefully, consistent with Justice McLean's injunction. 

He argued this guidance should protect Barber from criminal charges, especially since McLean specified that breaching the order was a civil matter. 

Magas then asserted that Barber should not face criminal prosecution for a civil matter.

During the hearing, communication between Barber and police liaison Const. Nicole Bach was examined, revealing Barber's efforts to cooperate with authorities. Despite this, the Crown's request to seize Barber's truck, "Big Red" — essential to his livelihood — met strong opposition. 

Barber's father, Dan, expressed vehement resistance, stating, "Over my dead body," a sentiment echoed by supporters from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Another supporter described the seizure attempt as "mean-spirited" and detrimental to rehabilitation.

Barber awaits a decision on his application for a stay, which is opposed by the Crown. A stay would halt his case, preventing a July sentencing alongside Tamara Lich. 

Magas highlighted the rarity of such applications, which hinge on unique defenses related to erroneous state guidance. The court will decide if Barber's convictions stand or if official guidance warrants a reprieve.

