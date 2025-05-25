Freedom Convoy Leader Still Fighting in Court, says 'This is Not Canada'
The Justice Centre finished a three-day hearing seeking a stay of proceedings against Chris Barber, a key organizer of the 2022 Freedom Convoy.
Following a three-day hearing, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms applied for a stay of proceedings against Chris Barber, a prominent individual in the 2022 Freedom Convoy.
Barber, who was arrested on February 17, 2022, had been convicted of mischief and counseling others to disobey a court order. Lawyer Diane Magas argued the application, which seeks to halt the legal process and effectively overturn the guilty verdict before sentencing.
Last day of Chris Barber’s hearing here at the Ottawa Courthouse.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 23, 2025
Follow my X account for live updates.
We may receive the verdict on whether the court will stay the proceedings against Chris Barber. pic.twitter.com/Zrp7oL8Ae7
Magas highlighted Barber's cooperation with police and city officials, who advised him on where and how to protest peacefully, consistent with Justice McLean's injunction.
He argued this guidance should protect Barber from criminal charges, especially since McLean specified that breaching the order was a civil matter.
Magas then asserted that Barber should not face criminal prosecution for a civil matter.
🚨 MEGA THREAD – CHRIS BARBER COURT HEARING— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 23, 2025
Follow this thread for live updates from the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/ws1nvm5YC0
During the hearing, communication between Barber and police liaison Const. Nicole Bach was examined, revealing Barber's efforts to cooperate with authorities. Despite this, the Crown's request to seize Barber's truck, "Big Red" — essential to his livelihood — met strong opposition.
Barber's father, Dan, expressed vehement resistance, stating, "Over my dead body," a sentiment echoed by supporters from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Another supporter described the seizure attempt as "mean-spirited" and detrimental to rehabilitation.
Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa in support of fellow Freedom Convoy figure Chris Barber.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 22, 2025
"We started it together, we'll finish it together," she says. pic.twitter.com/Y6aUiEAcoE
Barber awaits a decision on his application for a stay, which is opposed by the Crown. A stay would halt his case, preventing a July sentencing alongside Tamara Lich.
Magas highlighted the rarity of such applications, which hinge on unique defenses related to erroneous state guidance. The court will decide if Barber's convictions stand or if official guidance warrants a reprieve.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.