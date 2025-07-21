Freedom Convoy organizers prepare for sentencing as Crown seeks 8 years

More than three years after the Freedom Convoy was brought to a violent end by police, protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber will finally be sentenced this week, having been previously convicted of mischief charges for their role in the 2022 anti-mandate demonstration.

Both co-accused are facing stiff sentences, with Lich looking at the possibility of seven years and Barber eight, in addition to the loss of his signature “Big Red” truck.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on the political persecution of the pair.

Reflecting on how an image of Lich speaking to the police liaison team during the protest, alongside her lawyer, Keith Wilson, Sheila said “she's not some hardened, seasoned criminal who should spend seven years in jail — she's somebody who did her best to make sure that her protest adhered to the laws by working with police every single day.”

Despite the protest being directed largely at the federal government, the prosecution of the case has fallen to the Ontario justice system.

“These are not Mark Carney's Crown prosecutors; these are Doug Ford's Crown prosecutors,” Sheila added.

“Is there any difference” between the Liberal prime minister and the so-called Conservative Ontario premier, David wondered.

Speculating about what sentence will be handed to the two convoy organizers, David warned that if the presiding justice “has aspirations of, in the future, being named to the Supreme Court of Canada, you know that that means the book will be thrown” at the pair.

“I would have more confidence if this was a jury trial,” he said.

Lich and Barber are expected to be sentenced on July 23. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will be in Ottawa, covering the ruling as it happens.