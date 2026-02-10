Freedom, firearms rights and government overreach: Quebec's Conservative convention

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Alexa described her experience attending the recent Conservative Party of Quebec convention, which coincidentally overlapped with the federal Conservative gathering in Calgary.

She highlighted several key issues that resonated strongly among attendees, particularly around firearms rights and government overreach.

The convention, attended by about 300 people, focused on themes of provincial autonomy, economic prosperity, housing, education, and pride in Quebec's heritage—including preserving Christian symbols like the crucifix. Delegates strongly opposed the federal firearms buyback program and confiscation efforts, viewing them as unwarranted federal interference in provincial affairs.

They advocated for full provincial control over firearms regulations and natural resource management, rejecting Ottawa's directives on how Quebec should handle such matters.

A recurring emphasis was on decentralizing power from the centralized Quebec government to regions, drawing inspiration from Alberta's model of greater autonomy in resource extraction and governance.

Attendees criticized the health care system's heavy reliance on the public sector and union influence, calling for more private involvement to address inefficiencies. Public safety and justice reforms were discussed, including statistics on incarceration, recidivism, and the need for stronger measures.

Immigration received less attention than expected; rather than debating annual numbers, the party prioritized regional needs and plans for a future bill on tailored immigration policies.

Overall, the event underscored a push for less government intrusion, greater provincial sovereignty, and policies that empower regions over centralized control—echoing broader conservative frustrations with overreach in areas like firearms and resources.