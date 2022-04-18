Freedom train continues to oppose emergency power grabs

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

During a wind warning on Good Friday, freedom loving Ontarians took to the roadways in a self-described “Freedom Train” to continue protesting the government overreach seen through throughout the COVID narrative in Canada. The train began in Ottawa and was headed to Niagara Falls with a few pit stops along the way.

I caught up with the convoy in Oshawa, Ontario.

The Freedom Train came only a day after Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives partook in a sneaky overnight voice vote that did not inform all MPPs. It is another Orwellian worded piece of legislation by this government that passed third reading.

Bill 100, titled the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, would essentially prohibit Ontarians from protesting along or on anything that the government deems necessary infrastructure.

With nearly 70 vehicles in attendance, I caught up with several members of the Freedom Train to hear their views on this particular bill and ask them why they think it’s important to continue expressing their freedom in defiance of government intrusion through the use of emergency powers.