Undercover in the migrant camps of Northern France

PETITION: Stop The Boats The U.K. government must stop allowing illegal immigrants to cross into the English Channel via Border Force vessels and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats. If you agree, sign this petition. 1,657 signatures

Secure

Rebel News UK has uncovered truths about the illegal immigration issue in northern France as the migrants make their way to the UK via small boats and lorries. As the record for numbers who have made the crossing has been broken in consecutive years, large numbers are still being smuggled across, with the help of NGOs, charities, and French and British authorities.

Since the famous Calais Jungle was demolished in 2016, many smaller semi-permanent encampments have popped up along the northern French coastline, which the police appear reluctant to address. The number of camps along the French coast is constantly increasing with the French police reluctant or unable to contain the situation. Calais and Dunkirk attract many of the illegal immigrant and the smuggler gangs because of the close proximity to British waters.

The number of illegal small boat crossings has increased significantly over the last two years with 47,755 reported to have illegally landed in the UK in 2022 alone. The UK has since voted in the Illegal Immigration Bill and agreed to pay France nearly half a billion pounds for the French to deal with the issue, however boats are still crossing the channel in huge numbers almost daily, with more than 1000 successfully crossing in a more wintery April than usual this year.

Housing the migrants is costing the British taxpayer around £7m a day. With more than 50,000 staying in over 450 taxpayer-funded hotels, migrant levels are increasing, as well as the cost. The government is looking to use repurposed ferries, ex-military bases and prisons to house the growing number of people waiting for their asylum applications to be processed.

You can find all our other reports on the migrant crisis at migrantreports.co.uk where you can also chip in to help continue our crowdfunded journalism, as we uncover the migrant crisis, like no one else.

Thank you for your continued support.