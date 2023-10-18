French President Macron vows to deport all Islamic extremists from the country
Following his role in ensuring the enactment of legislation that prohibits pro-Palestinian protests, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to promptly expel all foreign-born migrants identified as having affiliations with Islamic radicalism.
Macron issued this declaration in response to the killing of a middle school educator in Arras by an individual believed to be an Islamist extremist, who was already under surveillance by French authorities, the Guardian reports.
The killing has heightened concerns about security in France, a country with sizable Muslim and Jewish communities.
Following the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas in Israel October 7, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne stated on Monday, “We will not allow terrorism to bring our country to a standstill.”
Macron has instructed Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin to initiate a “ruthless” review of the records of migrants who “harbor hatred and terrorist beliefs” and promptly revoke their visas, leading to their expulsion from the country.
Criticism had arisen from conservative figures who opposed implementing a regularization process for certain migrants lacking residence permits but working in specific occupations.
The primary point of contention revolves around enhancing measures for the expulsion of a larger number of individuals. Jordan Bardella, a member of Marine Le Pen's right-leaning National Rally party, asserted that the family of the Arras attacker “should not have been on French territory.”
Macron's choice was made in the wake of a mass shooting that occurred in the neighboring nation of Belgium on Monday, where a jihadist carried out a violent shooting spree in Brussels.
