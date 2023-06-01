From Protest to Persecution? Freedom Convoy co-organizer Chris Barber gives update on legal battle

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,564 signatures

The Canadian Freedom Convoy was a movement like no other, with an impact felt across the globe.

Rebel News has kept you informed about that movement and its aftermath every step of the way and today, I bring you a sit-down interview with Chris Barber, a co-organizer for the convoy.

I caught up with Barber in Victoria at the Reclaiming Canada Conference that took place this past weekend, where he had been invited to speak.

Barber and co-convoy organizer Tamara Lich have both been charged with mischief, counseling others to commit mischief and intimidation, and obstructing police over their role in the peaceful protest, and they are expected to face trial this September.

Click on the video interview to hear Barber detail the latest update on his legal battle, which has been taken on by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. Barber also explains how his family coped with his part in the Freedom Convoy and how they are coping now, awaiting trial.

To find out more about Tamara Lich's experience of co-organizing and being imprisoned for the convoy, you can pick up a copy of her tell-all book, "Hold the Line," at TheConvoyBook.com.

