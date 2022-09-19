E-transfer (Canada):

Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary.

After two years of a war on civil liberties of unprecedented magnitudes, last winter's trucker rebellion marked the beginning of the end of COVID policies across Canada.

In an atmosphere of segregation, where vaccination status would determine if a citizen could fly or receive an organ transplant, the announcement of a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers was the final straw. This sparked peaceful civil disobedience that led to the declaration of the Emergencies Act.

Multiple convoys of semi-trucks and cars were formed all across Canada with Ottawa in their sights, with hundreds of thousands of supporters joining in some form along the way, either directly as part of the convoy or waving flags at overpasses along the route.

Rebel News reporters Mocha Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture this historical uprising.

Their documentary features exclusive footage and interviews with truckers, including one of the organizers, Tamara Lich, who has since been banned from giving future interviews by a court order.

Thank you to supporters who donated to make this documentary possible.