Full clip exposes BLATANT lies by Palestinian extremist

A video of one of Australia’s leading Palestinian activists declaring, “Melbourne is ours! Australia is ours! The world is ours!” caused an uproar recently. The extremist responsible, Nasser Mashni (pictured above) — who, by the way, is the son of an actual terrorist — scrambled to do damage control, calling into 3AW with Tom Elliott to “correct the record.”

Full clip exposes lies by Palestinian extremist in Australia



Nasser Mashni tries to rewrite history about his rallying cry: "Melbourne is ours! Australia is ours! The world is ours!"



Too bad (for him) I got the receipts.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 18, 2025

Mashni claimed his words were taken out of context. “The preceding comments talked about a world where we are all equal,” he insisted. “A world that we hope to build where regardless of our ethnicity, gender, religion, colour, or creed, that world will be ours… Melbourne will be ours, Australia will be ours, the world will be ours.”

Sounds nice, right? A utopia of equality and coexistence? That’s certainly the image he wanted to project. But I’ve seen this playbook before — twist the narrative, cry foul and hope nobody actually checks the facts.

So I did. And guess what? The full clip proves Mashni is lying. There was no poetic prelude about unity, no heartfelt plea for a world without divisions. Instead, what we see is Mashni riling up the crowd with a direct, unambiguous declaration: "Melbourne is ours! Melbourne is ours!"

No context of equality. No nuance. Just a blatant claim of ownership — over the city, the country, and the world.

And if that’s not concerning enough, consider where this ideology leads. Australia took in Mashni’s father as a refugee, and now his son is openly proclaiming that they will take over. How many more like him are being welcomed in under the same false pretences?