Full show: Rebel News LIVE! Toronto — November 18, 2022

What better way to start Rebel News LIVE! than with O Canada? Following the national anthem, the day's emcee, David Menzies, got the day rolling by ribbing those in attendance who had the audacity to sing “in all thy sons command” instead of our more modern, gender-neutral lyrics, “in all of us command”.

Quoting great minds like Albert Einstein and Nelson Mandela on their views of freedom — and mocking failed Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Jean Charest, who said freedom is overrated — Menzies kicked off this “freedom fest.”

After lamenting the cost of celery at the grocery store, and joking he'd bought a litre of gas as an investment, Rebel News' mission specialist handed the microphone over to Rebel Commander Ezra Levant.

Ezra gave a speech.

Once his speech wrapped up, Ezra thanked the Rebel News LIVE! Toronto sponsors for backing the event, giving shoutouts to:

Maxime Bernier

With our sponsors properly thanked, Ezra then introduced the day's first speaker, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

Viewers can see a teaser of Maxime Bernier's speech above, where he touched on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what Canada's role should be. The full speech, in addition to being included as full day on this page, is available as a standalone video with a written summary of the speech on this page.

With his speech finished, emcee David Menzies returned to the stage and told Bernier he imagines a world where he won the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership contest against Andrew Scheer and went on to defeat Justin Trudeau. The PPC leader then fielded some questions from the live audience, where he was first asked his opinion on China, its soldiers receiving training in Canada, and its setting up of police outposts in countries across the world.

Next, another audience member asked Bernier about the PPC candidate running in December's Mississauga, Ont., byelection.

A third member of the crowd asked Bernier if he were prime minister, would he be willing to commit to never supporting a war that didn't directly affect Canada.

Another asked the former cabinet minister what he knows about the World Economic Forum and how citizens can ensure the WEF's globalist doesn't form even stronger roots in Canada.

Finally, he was asked to address the magnitude of the funding being sent to Ukraine, something the audience member said was far beyond anything spent on our own military.

Andrew Lawton

With the questions finished, David Menzies then introduced the next speaker, True North's Andrew Lawton.

Like Bernier before him, Lawton also took several questions from the Rebel News LIVE! audience — but not before the emcee had his own question for The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World author about his struggles getting Indigo to list his book.

The first question from the crowd asked if, given the trauma caused by lockdowns and other COVID-19 policies, Lawton had any plans to work on another book examining how the Freedom Convoy affected other areas of society.

The next question touched on election integrity and the switching from paper to electronic voting, which can be easier to hack and can cause people to lose trust in free and fair elections.

Lawton was then asked his thoughts on Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter and if he thinks conservatives and centrists will have an easier time getting their thoughts out to the public.

Another audience member asked Lawton his thoughts on how to strategize to move past censorship.

Continuing the questions, Lawton was asked if he ever felt threatened while covering the Freedom Convoy, before the final audience question asked his thoughts on G20 countries signing onto vaccine mandates and if this was a step towards a social credit system across the world.

After those questions were asked, it was then time for a short break.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Returning from the break, Ezra Levant once again took the stage and introduced Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

The pastor, like Lawton and Bernier before him, then took questions from the live audience.

As lines on individuals' rights were crossed during the COVID-19 pandemic, an audience member asks Pastor Artur how we can hold people accountable for their actions, because if they aren't, history will judge them positively otherwise.

The pastor was also asked for his thoughts on what people should be doing to prepare for a potential return of masking and lockdowns.

Another audience member then asked Pastor Artur if he could say a prayer for everyone.

Finally, he was asked how political victories can be achieved when the other side is playing by different rules.

After Pastor Artur wrapped up, Ezra Levant returned to the stage and introduced Sheila Gunn Reid, who then introduced another special guest: Busty Lemieux, also known as David Menzies.

Ben Bankas

Menzies, donning his infamous garb and making a few jokes, then welcomed comedian Ben Bankas to the stage. “Funnyman Ben Bankas”, as Menzies fondly refers to the comedian, then entertained the crowd with a stand-up comedy set.

Palminder Singh

Now out of his size-Z prosthetics, Menzies set the stage for our next speaker, Palminder Singh.

Though we were beginning to face a time crunch, Singh also answered a few questions from the crowd.

First was a question about the media's sensationalizing of a “triple threat” to Canadians' health this winter through RSV, COVID and the seasonal flu. Next, another Rebel News LIVE! attendee asked Singh his thoughts on India's controversial leader, Narendra Modi.

Rev. Dr. Charles McVety

Our emcee returned and brought out the next speaker, Rev. Dr. Charles McVety, the president of Canada Christian College, where Rebel News LIVE! was taking place.

Since time was starting to become an issue, McVety was unable to take any questions from the crowd.

Dr. Julie Ponesse

Next up, emcee Menzies welcomed The Democracy Fund's ethics scholar, Dr. Julie Ponesse, to the stage.

Still pressed with a time crunch, Ponesse fielded one question from an audience member, who asked her why she thought the term “anti-vax” was so incorrect.

Tamara Lich

Briefly retiring from his emcee duties, David Menzies was replaced by Ezra Levant, who then brought out the next speaker, one of the Freedom Convoy organizers, Tamara Lich.

Now truly in a time crisis, Lich was unable to take any questions from the audience.

Returning to his role as emcee, David Menzies then welcomed our final speaker to the stage, Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid.

Returning to his role as emcee, David Menzies then welcomed our final speaker to the stage, Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid.

Wrapping up the day, Rebel Commander Ezra Levant returned to the stage to thank everyone for coming, including our team who helped put on the event. Most importantly, Ezra thanked our audience. Without our audience, none of this would be possible.