Gay activist against gender ideology for kids arrested after North Vancouver overpass rally

On June 22nd, the North Vancouver RCMP arrested an activist who has been attending weekly protests on North Vancouver Highway overpasses against radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

The activist, Kristopher, who prefers to use the last name "Maya," was arrested shortly after one such protest and was released after spending 16 hours in jail. Maya has been charged with theft and mischief regarding his alleged handling of a Lonsdale Quay pride flag.

"I can't believe that I'm here, a gay man being charged with theft of a rainbow progressive flag," Maya stated during our interview. He added that he took down the North Vancouver Shore community flag in protest, as he views it as a hate symbol that keeps people divided.

Maya's arrest came hours after North Vancouver RCMP responded to pushback they had received via state-preferred media and citizens regarding what some view as a lack of response to the weekly overpass rallies.

In May, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) obtained an injunction that prohibited anyone from hanging materials such as protest banners on the North Vancouver Highway overpasses, as well as from gathering there. The injunction did not deter the peaceful protesters against gender ideology for kids, who have more recently continued protests on nearby overpasses.

While the North Van RCMP statement declared that the protesters' views on gender ideology for kids "do not align with the RCMP's core values," it explained that their primary role during protests is to preserve the peace, protect life and property, and enforce the law, including protecting protesters' rights to peaceful, lawful, and safe demonstration as guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Click on the video report to hear more from Maya about his time in jail and what's next for his legal battle.

