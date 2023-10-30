George Soros gave 'pro-Palestine' groups over $15 million since 2016: report

AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File

Since 2016, George Soros — a globalist 'boogeyman' revered by the 'far left' — has given $15 million to groups with alleged sympathies for Hamas.

Through the Tides Centre, a left-wing advocacy group under the umbrella of the Open Society Foundations, Soros gave $13.7 million to nonprofits that organized protests against Israel, following the October 7 slaughter of Israeli Jews by Hamas.

A Tides Centre beneficiary, Adalah Justice Project, mocked the terrorist attacks in a post to Instagram with a photo of a bulldozer demolishing Israel’s border fence.

“Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison […] no cage goes unchallenged,” said the caption.

Members of the group also occupied the office of California Rep. Ro Khanna on October 20 to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Jewish Voice for Peace, who received $650,000 in funding, also participated in the occupation of Khanna’s office.

“Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression — are the source of all this violence,” they wrote on their website. Jewish Voice also blamed Israel for the October 7 attacks.

George Soros just wants to watch the world burn. pic.twitter.com/L7A5BasZEC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 29, 2023

Open Society Foundations and its nonprofit network have collectively provided more than $32 billion worldwide to progressive causes since 1984, according to its website.

In June, George Soros, 93, handed control of his empire to his 38-year-old son Alexander.

Dan Schneider, vice president of the conservative watchdog group Media Research Center, condemned Soros for opposing Israel and funding groups who sympathize with terrorism.

“George Soros and his son Alex have a long history of supporting the most radical organizations across the planet, and that includes pro-Hamas organizations that support the most heinous kind of behavior,” said Schneider.

“We’ve called on George Soros to withdraw this funding, but he seems very determined to continue supporting antisemitic organizations that want to upend western civilization,” he added.

REPORT: Billionaire George Soros has donated millions of dollars to far-left groups who have launched pro-Palestine protests this month.



Some of the money ended up in the hands of groups who went as far to justify Hamas' terror attacks on the people of Israel.



Soros donated… pic.twitter.com/Qh0yVyHWzw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2023

As first reported by the NYPost, Soros-funded networks also funded protests where demonstrators openly cheered the slaughter of Israeli Jews and foreign nationals.

Adalah recently co-sponsored a rally in Bryant Park where demonstrators waved banners that read: “I do not condemn Hamas.”

Desis Rising Up, another co-sponsor of the Bryant Park protest, received $30,000 in 2020, according to financial records obtained by the NYPost. In all, 139 people were arrested at the protest.

Other groups backed by Open Society, including If Not Now, received $400,000 in funding. Alongside Jewish Voice for Peace, their members converged on the U.S. Capitol complex October 18.

On October 21, the Arab American Association of New York, a group co-founded by controversial political activist Linda Sarsour, organized the “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” protest calling for the erasure of Israel.

“Please keep the world clean!” read one sign, with an Israeli flag in trash can graphic.

Open Society Foundations gave them $60,000 in 2018.

A former Brooklyn Democrat and City Councilman David Greenfield said “the world has changed” since the massacre that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Jews.

“Soros’ group must decide if it will be on “the side that is going to liberate Palestinians or on the side that wants to eliminate Jews,” he told the NYPost.

In addition, Open Society funded Adalah $1.5 million to support Arab minority rights in Israel. However, the legal centre who received the funds cut ties with Adalah in 2018.

Ari Remez, Adalah spokesperson to the legal centre, said Open Society “has been generously supporting our work on defending the human rights of Palestinians under Israeli control for many years, and we are grateful for their immense contribution to this effort.”

They only received $800,000 of the $1.5 million at the time of the split.