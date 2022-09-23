German city to push 'diversity' by reserving a third of all jobs for migrants

AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis

Germany’s Greens in the city of Hanover are proposing to reserve a third of the city's jobs exclusively for migrants in the name of “diversity,” effectively barring ethnic Germans from the positions.

As part of the broader, ongoing push for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), the city’s ruling Greens have devised a plan to establish Hanover as an “immigration city,” part of which calls for at least a third of the city’s newly advertised jobs to be filled by applicants with migrant backgrounds by the end of 2026.

“A green mayor makes the difference,” wrote Filiz Polat, managing director of the Greens, who is referencing Hanover Mayor Belit Onay, who took office in November 2019. Both Polat and Onay are of Turkish heritage.

ReMix News reports that Hanover’s integration committee, which is run by a coalition of Greens, SPD, and CDU politicians, is drafting a resolution to establish foreign-born migrants in positions of authority, noting that the committee will ensure that the “target figure for all new hires is 30 percent.”

In addition to establishing Hanover as an “immigration city,” the city’s government plans to launch a PR campaign to encourage immigrant families to move into the city by inviting immigrant youth to “take advantage of the wide range of training and study opportunities in the state capital.”

The campaign to make the city fully align with the DEI agenda includes establishing a “Day of Diversity” at local schools, and the continued development of “anti-racist coaching” across government agencies and public institutions. The city also plans to set up a prize for “migrant companies.”

As reported by ReMix, the Greens mayor Belit Onay, has made it a priority to push the agenda since taking office.

The Greens are yet to outline how they would address this issue following the implementation of the scheme.

A similar plan had been put forward in Berlin, but has yet to be implemented. Responding to the Berlin proposal, the labor law expert and constitutional lawyer Arnd Diringer emphasized that according to Article 33, paragraph 2 of the German Constitution, such a quota would be “grossly unconstitutional.” The article clearly reads that “based on the aptitude, ability and professional performance, every German has equal access to every public office.”

The move isn’t without its detractors, however. Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, an FDP member of the Bundestag, questioned the constitutionality of the plan.

“What happens to the other two-thirds?” Lambsdorff quizzed Polat on social media. “Are they reserved for organic Germans?” Lambsdorff pointed out that any form of discrimination, regardless of ethnicity, would be unconstitutional.