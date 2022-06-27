Get Prepped: Talking emergency preparedness & survival with Briden Solutions

It is always a good idea to have a disaster preparedness kit stored away somewhere in the event of emergency. Many organizations suggest having at minimum three days of food, water and supplies ready to go as it can often take at least that long, if not longer, for local governments to enact emergency response strategies.

Beyond environmental catastrophe, buying binges, as we recently saw throughout COVID-19, have frequently led to critical supplies being completely cleared out. These shortages are also magnified by mounting supply chain restraints even when there is no crisis to contend with.

The categorical ineptness and proclivity for overreach of governments around the world, with the Trudeau Liberal’s often leading that, are producing more and more people planning to be well supplied in the event that authorities go full-blown authoritarian and they have to head out into the woods for a few weeks, months or even years.

Whether you are building up a 72-hour emergency kit or planning a several month survival loadout, knowing what to get can be a daunting task. Fortunately, the folks at Briden Solutions in Calgary have all the knowledge, supplies and equipment you could need to go from zero to fully-equipped in one visit, no matter your needs.

I joined owner Kristen to discuss some survival solutions ranging from basic to full bugout and looked at some products that you may want to consider grabbing for yourself to ensure your family is taken care of in the event of an emergency, whether environmental or governmental.

