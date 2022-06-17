Go Meet A Farmer!

By Adam Soos PETITION: Free The Beef Health Canada must stop vilifying the beef industry — if you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 938 signatures

You’ve likely seen the cringy social media posts something along the lines of: “We get our food from grocery stores, why do we need farmers anymore”. Sadly, people really don’t understand where their food comes from. The tireless work and care that ranchers and farmers alike put into ensuring that we don’t go hungry seems to many a relic of the past, but that simply is not the case, they are at it sun-up to sun-down. Remember that next time you bite into a delicious cut of steak.

The farm-to-table trend and desire to consume locally certainly goes a long way to connecting consumers with the folks who produce their food, but now more than ever people should really go out and meet a farmer to get a better understanding of the food we eat winds up on our plates.

In the spirit of practicing what we preach we did just that and headed out to the Hartell Homestead to meet up with owner and farmer Nick Shipley to learn more about ranching and farming. Nick also filled us in on how he is hoping to preserve Albertan culture, connect people with local producers and teach people how they can embrace a little bit of the homestead lifestyle themselves.

While ranchers are hard at work raising the beautiful beef that will one day grace our plates, the federal government in Canada is planning to label ground beef as unhealthy.

If you are sick of the Trudeau Liberals undermining farmers and vilifying beef, sign out petition at FreeTheBeef.ca.