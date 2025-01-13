Good neighbours: Alberta wildland firefighters deploy to California

Alberta is assisting California as the state battles deadly wildfires fueled by dry conditions, bad winds and worse government. The fast-moving blazes have destroyed approximately 12,000 homes and buildings and claimed multiple lives.

Alberta is sending two fully equipped wildfire crews. A total of 40 wildland firefighters and two agency representatives departed from Edmonton on Monday, January 13.

The Alberta Government is sending 42 wildland firefighters to Bakersfield to help fight California fires. They will be there for a minimum of 14 days. pic.twitter.com/Sfp5Gq1D4g — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 13, 2025

Premier Danielle Smith expressed her support for those affected:

“Our hearts go out to everyone in California who has been impacted by these devastating fires. Good neighbours are always there for each other in times of need, and we will assist our American friends in any way they need during this crisis. We are sending 40 highly skilled and experienced wildland firefighters to assist in the response efforts. Alberta remains committed to providing support and expertise to help protect lives, property, and communities.”

Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen highlighted the mutual aid between Alberta and California:

“In 2023, California firefighters bravely supported Alberta in a time of great need. Now, Alberta is answering the call and has stepped up to assist our neighbours. I have spoken directly to Cal Fire and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to assure them that Alberta is prepared to support their ongoing efforts. Alberta has experience and expertise in battling wildfires, and we’re committed to supporting our friends and partners in the United States.”

According to an Alberta government press conference Monday, California’s wildfire management agency will coordinate the deployment of Alberta crews. Additionally, Alberta is preparing to send further support, including Type 1 firefighters, Incident Command personnel, and specialized equipment such as water bombers and night vision-equipped helicopters, if requested.

Last year, 115 firefighters and support staff from California came to Alberta’s aid during its record-breaking wildfire season.