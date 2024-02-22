Gov. Hochul: New York is strained over illegal immigrant influx

AP Photo/Hans Pennink

On Tuesday, New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul expressed that the recent influx of undocumented migrants has placed a significant strain on the state. She attributed the border crisis to the actions of congressional Republicans.

Hochul, who has seen an eight-point decrease in her net favorability rating, shared these thoughts in an interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell, a host known for his leftist views.

“I still believe that there can be bipartisan solutions,” she said of Congress.

"The institution is capable of it if you get the right people in there. And I’m going to work to make sure that we have the right people in there. And also even before next November’s election when I believe we will pick up the House, the Republicans in the state of New York, and there are ten of them, they have the power to caucus together, march down to Speaker [Mike] Johnson’s office and say, 'we demand that you do something about the border, bring it to the floor and we will support it.'"

Hochul asserted that Republicans bear responsibility for the border crisis and argued that this issue is now squarely in their court as the November election approaches.

“Use the power that has been given to you, because we are being so affected,” she continued.

“We have 175,000 migrants who came here — they came here for a better life, they came here for a job, but our city and its resources are absolutely overwhelmed. We need a break. I’m working to get people jobs. They’re here. I’m going to make them work and get them jobs. But until then, we need some relief at the border, and those Republicans, even in one state like New York, ten of them can make this happen. And if they don’t, this will be a wedge issue, a forceful issue against them this November as well. So I’m putting them on notice, you broke it, you now own it.”