Government’s firearms buyback program raises more questions than answers

With rising crime rates and no clear cost estimates, many argue the program unfairly targets lawful gun owners without addressing criminal misuse of firearms.

Response to Conservative MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman’s order paper inquiry (Q-2728) revealed significant gaps in the government’s planning, including the total cost of the program, its long-term impact on crime, and the government's ability to manage its own firearms.

"At this time, the Government is not able to provide additional answers as the questions being posed touch upon issues of Program design that are still being developed."

Introduced in 2020, the firearms ban targeted so-called “assault-style firearms” as part of a broader initiative to reduce gun violence. However, gun violence continues to skyrocket and the government has yet to provide a detailed cost projection for the ban and buyback combined, despite planning for the program stretching into its fifth year.

The buyback will roll out in two phases, starting with businesses in 2024, with no confirmed date for individual gun owners.

Within the government's response, data revealed that 126 firearms have been stolen from government departments and agencies since 2016, with only 19 recovered. The statistic casts doubt on the government’s ability to effectively manage its own firearms while imposing stricter regulations on law-abiding citizens.

The government claims that the buyback program will reduce gun violence, particularly mass shootings involving "assault-style firearms." However, in 2022, the rate of firearm-related violent crime increased by nearly 9%, to 36.7 incidents per 100,000 population, the highest since records began in 2009.

Adding to the controversy, the government predicts that any reductions in gun violence may not be noticeable for another five to 10 years.

