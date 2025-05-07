Abbie Chatfield CRASHES OUT in post-election MELTDOWN

Far-left influencer Abbie Chatfield has had an unhinged public meltdown on TikTok, targeting so-called “right-wing trolls” in a furious video after the epic loss of Greens leader Adam Bandt.

Chatfield, who campaigned heavily for the Greens throughout the federal election, became visibly emotional over the result and fired off an abusive rant on Wednesday in response to a comment asking if she needed a “welfare check”.

“First of all, I’m okay with this outcome,” Chatfield claimed. “I wish Adam Bandt would have kept his seat. But obviously the greater good was to keep Dutton out. Now that was achieved, that was the main goal.”

Despite insisting she was “okay”, Chatfield launched into a hostile tirade, lashing out at anyone who didn’t share her political views.

“I would love though in return to wellness check on you,” she said. “Everyone that’s commenting things like that, I know for a fact you are deeply unlikeable, unintelligent, ugly, strange, isolated people who were desperate for community and validation.”

She went further, suggesting conservative voters were socially broken and psychologically damaged.

“I think that before this election you thought you were going to get validation to feel like you’re part of a group and maybe for the first time in your life you would feel like someone actually loves you. You thought: ‘We’re going to show all those women and all those minorities who’s boss. I’m a straight white man and I’m lonely and that’s their fault.’ But the reality was you didn’t win the election.”

> Hosts Brat DJ Set with Abbie Chatfield

> Immediately loses seat pic.twitter.com/MB80hvzL9C — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 7, 2025

Chatfield also took aim at minor right-wing parties: “And I’m sure you wanted some one nation seats, some Clive Palmer seats. You want a bit of extra far-right stuff in there because you wanted to ruin your own lives. You wanted to ruin your own lives just to spite women who were smarter and more successful than you.”

She wrapped up by saying: “I wish it was minority government. What can you do? Next election is always next election. But for now the worst outcome was avoided and that was the main goal.”