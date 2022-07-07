Gross! Eating bugs may give you parasites

Everywhere you look, some sinister organization is trying to trick you into eating bugs. From the World Economic Forum to the Canadian government, the money-grubbing bug pushers want you to abandon meat for the creepy crawling alternatives, under the auspices of fighting climate change and bettering human health.

The Canadian government is funding a cricket farm in London, Ontario, the world's largest of its kind. The locust ranch owners at Aspire Foods say the farm is making cricket protein powder for pet food, but that’s not the long-term end goal. Human pet food is the real plan and they admit it.

“We have a massive growth in both population and appetite for protein, while at the same time we're seeing a significant reduction in arable land and resources to produce food. Our longer-term vision is to make sure that this is a protein source that can be available and affordable to genuinely address food insecurity in many countries around the world,” said co-founder and CEO Mohammed Ashour.

Canadians paid our future cricket meal overlords up to $8.5 million to scale up.

At the same time around the world, we are seeing attacks on meat farmers. Canada recently backed off a plan to label ground meat as bad for human health, after a huge pushback from industry and consumers.

Farmers are also protesting in the Netherlands after the Dutch government told them they have to cull 30% of their livestock to meet carbon emissions goals, a bizarre scheme that will drive up the price of real meat. While the rich elites eat steak, Dutch people feeling the crunch of grocery prices can eat crickets, just like their Labradoodles.

But there is one thing the cricket-peddling globalists don't want to tell you. Insects are dangerous to eat, and not just to the people weird enough to consume them, but to the unwitting farms that exist near them.

A national library of medicine study of bug farmers, titled “A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals,” uncovered some very real problems with bug consumption:

The experimental material comprised samples of live insects (imagines) from 300 household farms and pet stores, including 75 mealworm farms, 75 house cricket farms, 75 Madagascar hissing cockroach farms and 75 migrating locust farms. Parasites were detected in 244 (81.33%) out of 300 (100%) examined insect farms. In 206 (68.67%) of the cases, the identified parasites were pathogenic for insects only; in 106 (35.33%) cases, parasites were potentially parasitic for animals; and in 91 (30.33%) cases, parasites were potentially pathogenic for humans. Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites. Our research indicates the important role of these insects in the epidemiology of parasites pathogenic to vertebrates. Conducted parasitological examination suggests that edible insects may be the most important parasite vector for domestic insectivorous animals. According to our studies the future research should focus on the need for constant monitoring of studied insect farms for pathogens, thus increasing food and feed safety.

So the next time some global elite tells you it is your civic duty to malnourish yourself, eat bugs, live in a pod and self-sterilize, remember: you could get bugs if you eat bugs.