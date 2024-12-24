Gun violence surges as Liberals aim 'at the wrong target': Rod Giltaca
'It's almost like the more handgun and long gun bans that the government introduces, and the more gun control they introduce, the more dangerous [it gets for] Canadians,' Giltaca remarked.
|
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, CCFR CEO Rod Giltaca discussed the flaws in Liberal gun control laws and explored the deeper roots of Canada’s dangerous surge in firearm-related violence since its lowest point in 2014.
While many Canadians take pride in Canada’s instances of firearm misuse compared to the United States, the comparison may no longer be as favourable, with Canadian crime now on par with the U.S., the only exception being murder.
All of this comes despite harsher gun control than ever from the Trudeau Liberal government, including the massive handgun ban ushered out May 1, 2020, by Bill C-71.
"It's almost like the more handgun and long gun bans that the government introduces, and the more gun control they introduce, the more dangerous [it gets for] Canadians," Giltaca remarked. "It's almost like they're aimed at the wrong target."
While restricting the rights of legal gun owners in Canada might look good in a press release, Giltaca explains that the real issues underlying gun violence run deeper than the Liberals may like to admit.
"It's … a result of many social ills that we see increasing in our society. All of us that have been around a while have seen the difference in the disintegration of the social fabric of Canada," Giltaca said. "That comes from social moral decline, unemployment, lack of opportunity, lack of hope. You have some difficult communities. You also have uncontrolled immigration. There's a lot of different things that end up funnelling into the overall levels of violence that you see in your society."
I think the most important point to remember is [that] those are all very difficult problems to solve. Those take a lot of resolve, they take a lot of honesty… They take more than 4 years, which is a typical election cycle…
That's why you don't see them being tackled by the Liberal, NDP, Bloc Quebecois government. You see them doing things like declaring gun bans, which haven't made a difference whatsoever in the gun crime that we're seeing.
Jerrold Lundgard commented 2024-12-24 12:46:48 -0500 FlagAll guns in Canada were prohibited in September of 1995, when the Jean Chretien Liberal government amended Section 91 of the criminal code to make possession of any gun a criminal code offense. The Firearms Act (Chapter 39, Statutes of Canada) creates the gun license (PAL). The gun license is only a temporary (5 year) amnesty from conviction for possession of any gun.
The only reason the gun license exists is so the anti gun owner bureaucrats can recommend that guns be removed from the protection of the gun licence and the Prime Minister uses an OIC (Order in Council) to remove the protection a gun license gives.
That is what happened May 1, 2020 when the Liberals prohibited 1500 brands of hunting and target sporting guns in Canada. They lied and called them assault rifles (Assault rifles were prohibited in 1978 in Canada)
Bill C 21 ends legal possession of many hunting and target rifles as well as the legal transfer of title of handguns in Canada.
he Liberals prohibited one half of the handguns in Canada as of February 14, 1994 (retroactive from December 1, 1998 when C68 came into effect) and now they have prohibited transfer of registration of the other half with Bill C 21
Law abiding gun owners?
Gun owners buy a license to defend themselves from criminal charges for possession of property deemed a criminal code offense.
Liberal MP Pam Damoff “gun owners are law abiding until they are not…” Law abiding ends when the gun license (PAL) expires or is revoked for a class of firearm like the May 1, 2020 OIC (Order in Council) prohibiting named firearms and ending the power of the license to protect from criminal charges for possession. All Firearms can then be seized and held, charges can be laid, and only a court order from a judge can force the police to return the firearms – Section 337 of the criminal code requiring that property of citizens seized by federal agents be returned on demand was rescinded in 2018 by the Liberal government.