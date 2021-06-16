Dr. Hodgkinson Returns: Real Concerns on Rushed Out Vaccines

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is a highly credentialed pathologist, with an extensive career in diagnostics, teaching and oversight.

He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the U.K., and then became a Royal College certified general pathologist in Canada.

Hodgkinson's CV is enormous:

General practitioner in the UK and Canada

Staff pathologist at the Misericordia Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta

Pathologist with the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton determining cause of death

Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alberta

President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians

Chairman of a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa

CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta

And he went viral in November when he unloaded on the city council in Edmonton for their unscientific reaction to the pandemic and their lockdown restrictions. Immediately, as is so often the case with doctors who don't completely conform with the official COVID-19 narrative, his personal and professional reputation came under attack from members of his own profession.

However, the intimidation has not stopped Dr. Hodkinson. He's being more vocal than ever about government overreach during the pandemic, what the government could and should have done differently, and about the medical censorship directed at doctors by other doctors.

Hodkinson is no anti-vaxxer, but he has some real concerns about the rushed rollout of vaccines and the new side effects being detected in younger people who have recently received vaccinations, like something called contagious vaccinosis.

Despite being one of the most censored men in Canada — just posting a video of Hodkinson can get you kicked off of Facebook and YouTube — the doctor refuses to be silenced.

I'm not scared of Big Tech either, and the other side of the story must be heard, so joining me tonight is my friend Dr. Roger Hodkinson.