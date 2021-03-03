Alberta keeps moving the lockdown goalposts: United We Roll founder Glen Carritt

Glen Carritt is an oil and gas booster who helped organize a convoy from Red Deer to Ottawa in 2019 to bring Albertans’ concerns to the doorstep of the Prime Minister. Glen has also joined Maxime Bernier’s anti-lockdown caucus to advocate for the reopening of Alberta businesses, and the return of civil liberties snatched away from citizens to allegedly prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of you may not not know that besides being an advocate for freedom and a booster for oil and gas and small business, Glen was also a local councillor for his home town of Innisfail. He recently resigned from his role in protest after facing criticism and sanctions from his council peers for standing in solidarity with local businesses willing to defy the lockdown orders. But that’s not all. Glen is facing an investigation by council for — get this — failing to kneel in solidarity with BLM when Marxist invaders from Calgary came to town to paint Innisfail as a racist hell hole. It’s not.

So Glen had enough. He’s running for mayor of Innisfail to teach council a lesson and remind them that Innisfail is a great place, full of good and welcoming people who just want to work hard, live life, be left alone and leave others alone. Glen joins me tonight in an interview we recorded earlier to discuss the restrictions on civil liberties in Alberta, his campaign for mayor and why the province keeps moving the goalposts to end the lockdown.