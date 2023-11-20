Haka in global demand to protect Jews against hate
Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki says impact of Māori war dance is gaining momentum as brave community stands with Israel.
The haka has become the latest weapon in the fight against antisemitism as a Maori community leader highlights the effectiveness of the traditional war dance in tackling hate on the streets.
Destiny Church activists from New Zealand, led by Brian Tamaki, took a bold stand against antisemitism on the weekend in Brisbane. They organised a pro-Israel haka in King George Square as a powerful response to the rising tide of anti-Israel hate.
🔥BREAKING🔥— Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) November 20, 2023
Millions across the World have now seen The Haka and its effect on pro-Palestinian/Hamas Protesters,they retreat in defeat when we turn up..now Sydney,Melbourne,New York,Israel,London and others are calling out for us to Bring Destiny Churches Warriors to Stand with… https://t.co/wzkHqw4xeY
Tamaki says that now millions witnessed the impact of the haka, citing success of the stand used in major cities since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas. The clash with a scheduled anti-Israel rally in Brisbane showcased the unique use of cultural expression as a force against hatred.
Maori community activists, standing in solidarity with Israel, highlighted the indigenous connection, asserting that Israel has an inherent right to the land. They challenged the narrative that Palestinians are the true indigenous inhabitants, emphasising the biblical connection and the belief that Jews are God's chosen people.
The pro-Israel haka not only drew attention but also led to the relocation of anti-Israel events in Brisbane and New Zealand. Despite mainstream media scrutiny, Tamaki has remained steadfast, emphasising the duty to stand for what is right and just.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.