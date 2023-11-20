Haka in global demand to protect Jews against hate

The haka has become the latest weapon in the fight against antisemitism as a Maori community leader highlights the effectiveness of the traditional war dance in tackling hate on the streets.

Destiny Church activists from New Zealand, led by Brian Tamaki, took a bold stand against antisemitism on the weekend in Brisbane. They organised a pro-Israel haka in King George Square as a powerful response to the rising tide of anti-Israel hate.

— Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) November 20, 2023

Tamaki says that now millions witnessed the impact of the haka, citing success of the stand used in major cities since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas. The clash with a scheduled anti-Israel rally in Brisbane showcased the unique use of cultural expression as a force against hatred.

Maori community activists, standing in solidarity with Israel, highlighted the indigenous connection, asserting that Israel has an inherent right to the land. They challenged the narrative that Palestinians are the true indigenous inhabitants, emphasising the biblical connection and the belief that Jews are God's chosen people.

The pro-Israel haka not only drew attention but also led to the relocation of anti-Israel events in Brisbane and New Zealand. Despite mainstream media scrutiny, Tamaki has remained steadfast, emphasising the duty to stand for what is right and just.