Hamas applauds Canada, France, UK over statement urging IDF to halt Gaza operations

Hamas has released a message in support of a joint statement issued on Monday by the leaders of Canada, France, and the UK calling on Israel to "immediately" halt all military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The joint statement from the three nations warned that if Israel fails to cease its "renewed military offensive" and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, they will take "further concrete actions in response."

The message from the three leaders also took aim at the "language" used by members of the Israeli government: "We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law."

In Hamas' own message issued on its media outlets, the terror group lauded the joint statement from Mark Carney, Keir Starmer, and Emmanuel Macron.

“We welcome the joint statement issued by the leaders of Britain, France, and Canada, rejecting the policy of siege and starvation pursued by the occupation government against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the Zionist plans aimed at genocide and displacement,” it reads in part.

Hamas also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "terrorist," adding that the joint statement represents "an important step toward restoring respect for the principles of international law."

Israel's government condemned the joint statement released by Canada, France, and the UK in a post on social media.

"When you’re praised by Hamas — a jihadist terrorist organization that murders children and rapes women — you’re on the wrong side of history. What a disgrace."

The Israel Defense Forces initiated operations in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas following the terror group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Over 1000 people, including hundreds of civilians, were murdered during Hamas' attack and approximately 250 people were taken hostage.

Hamas is believed to still be holding dozens of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, with many being feared deceased.