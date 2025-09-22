Hamas publicly EXECUTES Gazans as Canada, Australia and Britain recognise Palestinian state

Hamas militants in Gaza have executed three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel, releasing graphic footage of the killings that quickly spread across social media.

Video posted on Hamas-affiliated Telegram channels shows the men kneeling in central Gaza with their eyes covered and their hands tied behind their backs. Militants read what they called the men’s “sentence” before forcing them to the ground and shooting them dead in front of a cheering crowd.

יש לי מסר ברור לאותם מנהיגים שמכירים במדינה פלסטינית לאחר הטבח הנורא ב-7 באוקטובר: pic.twitter.com/YhrfEHjRhZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 21, 2025

The killings came as Australia, Britain and Canada formally recognised a Palestinian state, marking a major shift in Western foreign policy. Hamas has since declared ‘victory’ for its cause in the wake of news that the nations had recognised a Palestinian state.

After the execution, a paper was placed on the bodies with a chilling message: “To all mercenaries of the occupation and collaborators ... the time has come to cut off your heads.”

I’m so shocked that the terrorists continue to act like terrorists after we “recognised” them.



(Sharing a screen shot as I didn’t want to share the video) https://t.co/Ga5byYbeqD pic.twitter.com/i8SZREB8Y7 — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) September 21, 2025

Hamas claimed the three were involved in the arrest of members of their group. Israeli outlet Israel Hayom quoted a Hamas source saying the executions were carried out jointly with Islamic Jihad and the Mujahideen Brigades.

“Australia’s recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a joint statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition, calling it a reward for terrorism.

🚨 #BREAKING: Hamas declares VICTORY after Australia, Canada & the UK officially recognize “Palestine.”



Yes, you read that right. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 21, 2025

“There will be no Palestinian state,” Netanyahu declared in a video message. “I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre on October 7 ... you are giving a huge reward to terrorism.

The "Palestinian State":



* has no borders

* has no currency

* no capital

* no economy

* no polity

* no elections

* no leaders



It's just an area that is run by terrorist groups boasting that they will take over the Western World one day.



Western World just empowered them. — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) September 21, 2025

“And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”