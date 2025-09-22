Hamas publicly EXECUTES Gazans as Canada, Australia and Britain recognise Palestinian state

Shocking video shows Hamas terrorists brutally killing three accused ‘Israeli collaborators’ in central Gaza.

Rebel News
  |   September 22, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Hamas has executed three Gazans, accusing them of collaborating with Israel. / Picture: X

Hamas militants in Gaza have executed three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel, releasing graphic footage of the killings that quickly spread across social media.

Video posted on Hamas-affiliated Telegram channels shows the men kneeling in central Gaza with their eyes covered and their hands tied behind their backs. Militants read what they called the men’s “sentence” before forcing them to the ground and shooting them dead in front of a cheering crowd.

The killings came as Australia, Britain and Canada formally recognised a Palestinian state, marking a major shift in Western foreign policy. Hamas has since declared ‘victory’ for its cause in the wake of news that the nations had recognised a Palestinian state.

After the execution, a paper was placed on the bodies with a chilling message: “To all mercenaries of the occupation and collaborators ... the time has come to cut off your heads.”

Hamas claimed the three were involved in the arrest of members of their group. Israeli outlet Israel Hayom quoted a Hamas source saying the executions were carried out jointly with Islamic Jihad and the Mujahideen Brigades.

“Australia’s recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a joint statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition, calling it a reward for terrorism.

“There will be no Palestinian state,” Netanyahu declared in a video message. “I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre on October 7 ... you are giving a huge reward to terrorism.

“And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

Please help us tell the world the truth about Israel!

Latest News

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Getting to Israel isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodations, security, and the cutting-edge livestream equipment we need to broadcast raw, unedited reports all add up fast. But with your help, we can show the world the truth the media hides.

Your support helps fund our trip and keeps our reporting 100% independent. No government grants. No corporate sponsors. Just real journalism powered by viewers like you.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards their journalism. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.