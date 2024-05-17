Harvard fails to act on antisemitism recommendations, U.S. House committee report reveals

Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) criticized the university's handling of the situation, stating, "The Committee's report proves that former President Gay and Harvard's leadership propped up the university's Antisemitism Advisory Group all for show. Not only did the AAG find that antisemitism was a major issue on campus, it offered several recommendations on how to combat the problem — none of which were ever implemented with any real vigor. This shocking revelation reveals an inner look at how dysfunctional Harvard's administration is and the deep-seated moral rot that clouds its judgement."