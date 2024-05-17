Harvard fails to act on antisemitism recommendations, U.S. House committee report reveals
The university's antisemitism advisory group's findings and suggestions have been largely ignored, sparking resignation threats.
A newly published report from the House Education and the Workforce Committee has exposed Harvard University's failure to implement recommendations from its own Antisemitism Advisory Group (AAG), which was formed in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
The investigation, initiated through a subpoena several months after the attack, has shed light on the university's lackluster response to the growing problem of antisemitism on campus, reports the Daily Wire.
According to the report, Harvard President Claudine Gay, who attended most of the AAG's meetings, did little to put the group's recommendations into action, despite the AAG's findings that antisemitic harassment was a significant issue on campus. The group's members even threatened to resign over Gay's inaction.
Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) criticized the university's handling of the situation, stating, "The Committee's report proves that former President Gay and Harvard's leadership propped up the university's Antisemitism Advisory Group all for show. Not only did the AAG find that antisemitism was a major issue on campus, it offered several recommendations on how to combat the problem — none of which were ever implemented with any real vigor. This shocking revelation reveals an inner look at how dysfunctional Harvard's administration is and the deep-seated moral rot that clouds its judgement."
Among the recommendations presented by the AAG were adopting a "zero tolerance" policy for classroom disruptions, protecting shared learning environments, holding student organizations accountable for adhering to University rules, countering antisemitic speech, reviewing the academic rigor of classes and programs with antisemitic content, addressing the inadequacy of Harvard's Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (OEDIB) in tackling antisemitism, increasing intellectual diversity, and investigating the potential influence of "dark money" from Iran, Qatar, and associates of terrorist groups on campus.
The group also urged the school's leadership to address the issue of antisemitic protesters wearing masks to conceal their identities during some of the more egregious incidents on campus.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.