Has Beijing-controlled media in Canada enabled election interference?

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 9, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Andy Lee, Rebel News' China Affairs reporter about her deep dive into "Beijing-controlled media in Canada" that allegedly enabled election interference.

Andy told David the latest, spurred by a report from former Global News journalist Sam Cooper:

So Sam Cooper has received some more CSIS documents, leaked some CSIS documents that outline that there is a pro-Beijing campaign, it's apparently massively funded. This isn't entirely surprising, and we've done some work and some original reporting on some of those media outlets that are tied to the Chinese Communist Party and the United Front Work Department. So we did put out an article and I'm going to put out more on one establishment that's called Red Maple News. And the president of Red Maple News also works for Russia Today. She goes overseas. She goes to the political conferences for the United Front Work Department and she also volunteers for Justin Trudeau and has got some personal invites to Parliament Hill from Justin Trudeau.

She explained what is so different about Sam Cooper’s new documents:

But Sam Cooper's documents outline something a little bit new and that was that mainstream media has also been targeted in what he called a massively funded foreign influence campaign. So that was a bit of a bombshell revelation. And again, not surprising that we've got Chinese-based news outlets and this volunteer who works for Trudeau, she does have an office in China. So, she is partly based out of China. So not entirely shocking that she would be cozying up to political leaders and trying to push some pro-Beijing messaging and things like that. And doing some work for the United Front, not shocking, but a little bit shocking to find it in our domestic stations right here at home.

“Andy, has it [foreign interference] been effective for the liberals?” asked David. She answered: