Has Pride Month turned into a year-long 'celebration' in Brampton?

Pride flags outnumbered Canadian flags inside Brampton city hall, well after Pride Month supposedly came to an end.

David Menzies
  |   August 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

We recently paid a visit to the city of Brampton. While we were there, we stopped at city hall and — not that we're nosey — we took a peek inside the window.

We're halfway through the month of August, and yet there are more Pride flags and Pride Progress flags on display than there are Canadian flags.

Now, why would that be? I thought Pride Month was the month of June.

We counted the number of Pride flags we could see inside the building: we got to eight before a staffer came and closed the curtain on our little experiment.

Our best guess? About four Pride flags for every one Canadian flag we could see. Eventually, security came to shoo us away. 

Could it be that Pride Month is truly Pride Season or Pride Year, and the flags are a permanent fixture? Could it be there is a disproportionate number of people with the Rainbow Mafia working at Brampton city hall? 

Or could it be, given the nature of the job — they are city bureaucrats after all — that they're just too lazy to take down the Pride flags that they presumably put up on June 1?

We didn't get any answers.

