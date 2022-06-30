Health Canada delays fearmongering food labels for another four years
The labels first proposed in 2014 are being delayed until January 2026. They would be bright yellow on the front of packaging and indicate to a consumer if a processed food is high in salt, sugar or saturated fats.
In an announcement made Thursday, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the feds would be backing off a previously announced plan to label ground meats as high in saturated fats, prompting outrage from cattle and pork producers whose products would also be subject to the new labelling prior to export. Ground meats were targeted for labelling through a loophole so that these affordable cuts of meat were classified as "processed" by mechanical grinding.
50% of all meat cuts in grocery stores are ground, and according to Cattle producer lobby groups, 90% of Canadians eat some form of ground meat every month. To show your support for the good work Canadian beef farmers do to provide healthy nutritious protein to Canadians, visit the Rebel News store for our exclusive beef patriot merchandise.
According to Blacklock's:
Health department research indicated warning labels would cut sales. Consumers were alarmed, even frightened by labels according a 2018 study Consumer Research On Front-Of-Package Nutrition Labeling.
More than a third of shoppers surveyed, 37 percent, said labels “make me consider if I really want to buy a food with a nutrition symbol.” Seven percent said the label “makes me scared to eat this food.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.