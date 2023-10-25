'Health Canada hasn't considered the risk' of COVID vaccine DNA contamination issue, says citizen scientist

The shocking discovery comes in the form of a pre-print paper wherein citizen scientists have investigated the levels of residual DNA found within various vials and lots of Pfizer and Moderna’s novel mRNA injections, including the latest XBB.1.5 booster shots.

Authors Kevin McKernan, Maria Gucci, and Jessica Rose, David Wiseman and David Speicher took to the laboratory to determine the amounts of contamination and impurities found within various vials, which were then cross-referenced with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

Dr. David Speicher, a PhD scientist working in virology, says that he was given the vials to test since he has decades of experience with PCR testing; a technique used to amplify small segments of DNA through a polymerase chain reaction.

Entrusted with the process, Speicher exclaimed his willingness to conduct the analysis was based on the fact that “this is good science. It needs to be done well and it needs to be done right.”

Speicher discovered that “The brand new booster has the same plasmid load as all of the other vials” — something that was not disclosed by the product's manufacturers.

“These are impurities left over from the manufacturing process. These fragments should have been cleaned out in the manufacturing process but they weren’t,” he explains.

Health Canada claimed in an email response to Epoch Times journalist Matthew Horwood that the residual plasmid DNA found in the final, injected-into-arms product is safe and effective because only fragments remain.

Speicher says that his paper shows otherwise.

“We know that there’s an SV40 promoter and enhancer in the Pfizer’s plasmids and this helps — and it could — integrate genes and fragments such as spike into the human genome,” he details.

Speicher continues:

It could be causing integration. Even if it’s small, a seven-base pair fragment, if we bombard cells with these short DNA fragments, there’s a big risk of cellular integration. It’s not yet proven but it’s very possible. So our next work needs to look at and prove integration. Also, double-stranded DNA is known to cause an unwanted immune response. You have a foreign sequence there, it is unwanted and even if we bombard a cell with a low, short fragment size it can cause severe effects and cellular integration, especially with SV40. It’s a big risk which I don’t think Health Canada has even considered.

Speicher stresses the importance for regulators like Health Canada not to take Big Pharma companies at their word and to investigate things properly before

novel pharmaceutical products are approved and subsequently forced onto the population through mandates and vaccine passports.