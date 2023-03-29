Citizen scientists continue discovery into just how destructive COVID injections may be
Senior research scientist shares concerns about the lack of rigorous research and development, abysmal quality assurance and control practices, and health regulators who should have reviewed the inadequate data in the authorization process.
Senior research scientist and molecular biologist Dr. Laura Braden recently testified at the National Citizens Inquiry in Truro, Nova Scotia.
Braden’s testimony was eloquently laid out. She shared complex scientific concepts that were easy to understand with complimentary graphs and pictograms.
I'm part-way through the testimony that @FairfieldView gave at the @Inquiry_Canada last week in Nova Scotia and my mind is blown. Many references to things I've reported on extensively over the last 2 yrs but she puts it so eloquently— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) March 22, 2023
(begins @ ~7 min)https://t.co/EmqhYLGZWL
For expressing concerns and questioning the COVID response early on in 2020, Braden was slandered and cancelled from her field of work as a research scientist for a private company.
Armed with extensive knowledge in good laboratory practices (GLP), Braden spoke in depth about the abysmal quality assurance and contamination of the novel products by the manufacturers (sponsors) – Pfizer and Moderna.
This information first came to light after a cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency established that regulators expressed concern over low quantities of intact mRNA in November 2020.
Braden further discussed the discovery of man-made components in the genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 as early as January 2020.
A pre-print paper found that “insertion sites in the spike protein were similar to HIV-1 and these inserts were specific to protein used to bind to T-Cells, which is odd, and shouldn’t be in there,” she said about the paper that was scrubbed from the internet.
Additionally, citizen scientists have discovered that both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vials are riddled with contaminants.
Genomics expert Kevin McKernan found that strands of DNA contained within the vials include a T7 promoter, SV-40 promoter, and an antibiotic resistance gene, etcetera.
👀 Genomics Expert Kevin McKernan on Finding Pfizer's Manufacturing 'Blueprint' in the Vials— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 24, 2023
"I think why it was shocking is that I didn't expect to find Pfizer's entire blueprint for how they manufacture this thing sitting in the vial"@JesslovesMJK @Kevin_McKernan pic.twitter.com/A0OJ7oErKv
Yet the manufacturers did not test for genetic toxicity potential. As per Pfizer’s product monograph, “genotoxicity studies were not considered relevant to this vaccine.”
Forensic investigator Ken Drysdale shares what the Government said about COVID vaccines for pregnant women versus what Pfizer said about its own product— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 3, 2022
Full report w/ supporting hyperlinks in written copy👇🏻https://t.co/BMbigd6vXH pic.twitter.com/toDCJGORzG
“I question everything. Everything that is based on public health will never not be questioned by me again. Don’t trust public health to tell you [the truth],” says Braden.
