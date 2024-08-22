WATCH: Heart-wrenching account of babies left to die in Australian hospitals

A Queensland midwife has shared harrowing accounts of babies born alive after late-term abortions, fighting for their lives only to be left to die without medical intervention.

Louise Adsett, a clinical midwife with 14 years of experience in maternity and birthing units, spoke before a state parliamentary inquiry into the Termination of Pregnancy (Live Births) Amendment Bill 2024 on Monday.

In response to the inquiry, Senator Ralph Babet pushed for a vote in federal parliament on an urgent motion calling for protection for all Australian newborns, regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

However, the motion was defeated, with 32 senators voting against it and only 18 in favour.

Appearing on behalf of the Australian Christian Lobby, Adsett expressed deep concern over the increasing number of late-term abortions carried out for psychosocial or financial reasons at her hospital in Brisbane's south.

Adsett described how babies, delivered as early as 15 weeks, have been born alive, gasping for air, and displaying a palpable heart rate. "These babies fight for their lives as we are designed to do," she said tearfully, recounting how some are placed in 'witches hats' and left to die without medical care.

32 Senators just voted against giving equal treatment to all Australian newborns. Only 18 Senators voted for this. @AustralianLabor and @Greens voted unanimously against birth equality, as did 4 Liberals (Kovacic, Bragg, Hume and Birmingham).

She shared a particularly heart-wrenching case of a baby born at 21 weeks who struggled for five hours before passing away. The parents did not wish to see or hold the child, leaving midwives and doctors to provide care amidst other births.

Adsett, a mother of three and a 'conscientious objector' to abortion, emphasised that these babies "deserve better" and should have the same rights as any human being.

The bill, introduced by Katter's Australian Party, seeks to ensure that babies born alive after abortions receive appropriate medical care, aligning Queensland with similar reforms in South Australia and New South Wales.