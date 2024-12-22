Help us get Tamara Lich a Christmas present!

This fall, Tamara Lich told me a secret — she paid $24,000+ out of pocket just to safely attend her own trial — a political show trial if ever there was one.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 22, 2024   |   Activism

This fall, Tamara Lich told me a secret that shocked me.

As you know, she has been prosecuted for more than a year in the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history. The process is the punishment. They’re dragging it out on purpose.

And outside the Ottawa courthouse there are often abusive, left-wing protesters. Tamara needed a bodyguard just to be safe in that crazy city — which she paid for herself.

And every time Tamara had to fly back and forth to Ottawa — she was picking up the cost for that, too. And she didn’t tell anybody.

I was shocked. And I told her, I simply do not accept that.

I do not accept that she must pay the $24,000+ that she has paid out of her own pocket just to safely attend her own trial — a political show trial if ever there was one.

Frankly, it’s outrageous that she has had to pay for her own security because Ottawa police have let their city fall into such chaos. They sure were quick to arrest Tamara for peacefully protesting with the truckers — but they let actual criminals rules the streets of our capital city.

I told her that I didn’t think Rebel News viewers would accept that, either. After some convincing, she agreed to Rebel crowdfunding her security and other courtroom costs.

So let’s do it. Let’s take that burden off of her. Please chip in right here on this page. Let’s give Tamara the Christmas gift she really needs.

Help us get Tamara Lich a Christmas present, and we'll let her know you did!

Tamara Lich has spent over $24,000 of her own money on security and travel to attend her political show trial in Ottawa — costs she never asked anyone to help with. She’s been targeted, harassed, and forced to defend herself in Canada’s longest-running mischief trial, all while abusive protesters and a chaotic city police force fail to ensure her safety. We won’t let her carry this burden alone. Chip in today to help cover these costs, and if you donate $100 or more, we’ll let Tamara know you’re one of her top supporters. Let’s give her the Christmas gift she truly deserves.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books including Ethical Oil and most recently, China Virus.

