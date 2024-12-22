Help us get Tamara Lich a Christmas present!

This fall, Tamara Lich told me a secret that shocked me.

As you know, she has been prosecuted for more than a year in the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history. The process is the punishment. They’re dragging it out on purpose.

And outside the Ottawa courthouse there are often abusive, left-wing protesters. Tamara needed a bodyguard just to be safe in that crazy city — which she paid for herself.

Freedom Convoy organisers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber discuss their trials pending verdict and how its outcome sets a precedent, impacting all Canadians moving forward. 'This decision will go forward for left and right, for future generations', says Barber. pic.twitter.com/ibo7fcLuAr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 15, 2024

And every time Tamara had to fly back and forth to Ottawa — she was picking up the cost for that, too. And she didn’t tell anybody.

I was shocked. And I told her, I simply do not accept that.

I do not accept that she must pay the $24,000+ that she has paid out of her own pocket just to safely attend her own trial — a political show trial if ever there was one.

Speaking with the CBC about the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich says it was a "beautiful experience" for some people despite critics opposing the protest. pic.twitter.com/g5qexBxgKZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 9, 2024

Frankly, it’s outrageous that she has had to pay for her own security because Ottawa police have let their city fall into such chaos. They sure were quick to arrest Tamara for peacefully protesting with the truckers — but they let actual criminals rules the streets of our capital city.

I told her that I didn’t think Rebel News viewers would accept that, either. After some convincing, she agreed to Rebel crowdfunding her security and other courtroom costs.

