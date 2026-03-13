Help us keep the pressure on floor crossing MP Matt Jeneroux!

If you believe Riverbend voters deserve their democratic rights back, please help us keep up the pressure by donating to fund our campaign!

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 13, 2026   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Four months ago, Matt Jeneroux — the MP for Edmonton Riverbend — told Canadians he was leaving politics for family reasons. At the same time, rumours were swirling that he was preparing to cross the floor and join Mark Carney’s Liberals.

He denied it. He said there was no pressure, no backroom deal and certainly no defection.

And then he crossed the floor to prop up Carney's government that the people of Edmonton Riverbend had already rejected.

The mainstream media won't tell Matt Jeneroux’s voters the truth about it, so I did! Yesterday, I personally recorded a robocall that went out to thousands of people in Edmonton Riverbend.

Edmonton Riverbend voters elected a Conservative MP. They voted for affordability. They voted for safer streets, and they voted for a strong resource sector.

They did not vote to help Mark Carney’s Liberals cling to power. So, I picked up the phone and made sure thousands of Riverbend residents heard the truth directly.

Watch the video above to hear the robocall recording for yourself!

This is just the latest step in our campaign to hold Jeneroux accountable.

You may have already seen our billboard truck driving through Edmonton Riverbend in the freezing cold calling out Jeneroux’s betrayal and demanding that voters get their say.

More than 24,000 people have already signed our petition demanding that Jeneroux resign his seat and face the voters in a by-election.

Because that’s the honourable thing to do when you completely change party's mid-term. But Jeneroux thinks he can quietly switch teams in Ottawa and hope nobody notices.

That’s why we’re taking this campaign directly to the people.

Robocalls. Billboard trucks. Grassroots pressure.

If the political class thinks they can get away with betraying voters without consequences, they’re learning otherwise.

But campaigns like this cost money.

If you believe Riverbend voters deserve their democratic rights back, please help us keep up the pressure by donating to fund our campaign.

And if you haven’t already, please add your name to the petition demanding that Matt Jeneroux resign and let voters decide who represents them.

Support our Campaign to Fire Matt Jeneroux!

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Let’s make sure every voter in Edmonton Riverbend knows what Matt Jeneroux did!

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Matt Jeneroux crossed the floor in Ottawa without asking the people who elected him.

Voters deserve to know when their representative makes a decision this big without consulting them.

That’s why we’re taking the message directly to the people of Edmonton Riverbend.

With your help, we’re launching a full awareness campaign in the riding:

  • A mobile billboard truck driving through Edmonton Riverbend so residents see the message in their own neighbourhoods
  • A robocall to every household in the riding explaining what Matt did
  • Promotion of our petition demanding that voters be given their say through a by-election

This campaign will make sure the story isn’t hidden in Ottawa — it will be heard by the voters who matter most.

Accountability in a democracy starts with informed citizens!

Please chip in today to help us fund the billboard truck, robocalls, and outreach campaign so every voter in Edmonton Riverbend can hear the truth and decide for themselves.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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