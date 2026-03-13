Help us keep the pressure on floor crossing MP Matt Jeneroux!

Four months ago, Matt Jeneroux — the MP for Edmonton Riverbend — told Canadians he was leaving politics for family reasons. At the same time, rumours were swirling that he was preparing to cross the floor and join Mark Carney’s Liberals.

He denied it. He said there was no pressure, no backroom deal and certainly no defection.

And then he crossed the floor to prop up Carney's government that the people of Edmonton Riverbend had already rejected.

The mainstream media won't tell Matt Jeneroux’s voters the truth about it, so I did! Yesterday, I personally recorded a robocall that went out to thousands of people in Edmonton Riverbend.

Edmonton Riverbend voters elected a Conservative MP. They voted for affordability. They voted for safer streets, and they voted for a strong resource sector.

They did not vote to help Mark Carney’s Liberals cling to power. So, I picked up the phone and made sure thousands of Riverbend residents heard the truth directly.

Watch the video above to hear the robocall recording for yourself!

This is just the latest step in our campaign to hold Jeneroux accountable.

You may have already seen our billboard truck driving through Edmonton Riverbend in the freezing cold calling out Jeneroux’s betrayal and demanding that voters get their say.

More than 24,000 people have already signed our petition demanding that Jeneroux resign his seat and face the voters in a by-election.

Because that’s the honourable thing to do when you completely change party's mid-term. But Jeneroux thinks he can quietly switch teams in Ottawa and hope nobody notices.

That’s why we’re taking this campaign directly to the people.

Robocalls. Billboard trucks. Grassroots pressure.

If the political class thinks they can get away with betraying voters without consequences, they’re learning otherwise.

But campaigns like this cost money.

If you believe Riverbend voters deserve their democratic rights back, please help us keep up the pressure by donating to fund our campaign.

And if you haven’t already, please add your name to the petition demanding that Matt Jeneroux resign and let voters decide who represents them.