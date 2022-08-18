Here's how much drag queen story times are costing Calgary taxpayers

E-transfer (Canada):

All-ages children's events?

I think not.

At least, not anymore. It’s frustrating seeing the progressive left (whose narrative is ever-unravelling) carry out wicked attacks aimed at infiltrating the minds of children and young adults.

This summer, ‘Reading With Royalty,’ a program funded by the city of Calgary, has drag queens travelling to libraries around the city, spreading their woke views on gender. This is all being done under the premise of said events being suitable for “all ages of children."

For unsuspecting parents with neutral views, this guise could very well play the role of a ruse, encouraging them to bring their children to events such as this, which may be doing far more harm than good. This program, which has been granted a whopping $71,275, is having books of indoctrination read to impressionable youth, promoting what I am terming to be the 'trans-genda.'