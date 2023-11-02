Hezbollah founder furious at Khamenei, calls for Iran to attack Israel
'Khamenei, you are a servant!' yelled Al-Tufayli in a video posted on YouTube. 'You are an enemy of Allah and His Messenger! You are the killer of Muslim children. You are [like] the killer of [Abdallah] the baby in Karbala. You are worse than Yazid. More hateful and despicable than him.'
In a recently surfaced video from last month, Subhi al-Tufayli, the founder of Hezbollah, criticized Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, labeling him a traitor for his inaction against Israel amid Israeli operations against Hamas in Gaza.
This commentary was highlighted and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the Daily Wire reported. It followed a significant terrorist assault where Hamas is reported to have killed 1,400 Israelis, injured over 5,300, and taken roughly 240 people hostage.
“Where are you with regard to Gaza? What are you doing with regard to the children of Palestine?” he continued. “For whom have you prepared all those weapons in Lebanon? Don’t say: ‘Me, me, me, me…’ These are the excuses of traitors and we know them all. You are responsible before Allah for every child you kill in Gaza – even more than the Zionists and the Americans. That ruler in Tehran is the enemy of Muhammad and Ali. They are happy for the killing of Muslim children.”
Al-Tufayli called for Iran to command its regional proxy terrorist groups to initiate assaults on Israel in retaliation for Israel's efforts to eliminate terrorists in Gaza.
“The price paid in Syria and Iraq — hundreds of thousands were killed by you and your allies in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. If only you paid some of this price in Palestine,” he said.
“You are saying that the circumstances do not allow this,” he continued. “So how come the circumstances allowed you attack our innocent people in Syria, who are ruled by that ape who lives in [Damascus].”
