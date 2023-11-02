Hezbollah founder furious at Khamenei, calls for Iran to attack Israel

“Where are you with regard to Gaza? What are you doing with regard to the children of Palestine?” he continued. “For whom have you prepared all those weapons in Lebanon? Don’t say: ‘Me, me, me, me…’ These are the excuses of traitors and we know them all. You are responsible before Allah for every child you kill in Gaza – even more than the Zionists and the Americans. That ruler in Tehran is the enemy of Muhammad and Ali. They are happy for the killing of Muslim children.”

PETITION: Deport Hamas!



It is against Canadian law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the Government of Canada as a terrorist entity under Canada's Anti-Terrorism Act.https://t.co/frKFnHNuhT. — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) November 2, 2023