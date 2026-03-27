High-risk offenders being released onto Ontario streets

Canadians from coast to coast were outraged earlier this month when they learnt that high risk offender Darren Scott Ray had been released on a three-day unescorted pass. He was free to come and go as he pleased in Oshawa, a city east of Toronto. No address was made public.

Note that Ray is currently serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder. This monster raped, tortured, and murdered 14-year-old Darren Pippin in 1987 in Toronto.

Disturbingly, at the time of his release into the community, Durham Regional Police noted that Ray has a history of serious criminal convictions and “poses a significant risk” to the community.

Stated the police: “Police are asking the public to stay vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings.”

But how exactly? And releasing high-risk offender unescorted into the general populace this makes us pine for the Second Amendment.

But recently, it was announced that Ray qualifies for two additional three-day unescorted passes for the current calendar year. Despite his grotesque crimes. Despite the fact he remains a high-risk offender. Despite that nobody in the community wants him running free.

It’s madness.

So it was that at the Town of Whitby council meeting last Monday, councillor Chris Leahy proposed the following motion: “Request for the federal government to notify municipalities when high-risk offenders are authorized for unescorted temporary absences.”

Of note, we don’t think the motion goes far enough. We would like to know where exactly the offender is being released. But apparently even child murderers are entitled to privacy. Unbelievable.

In any event, Leahy’s motion does have merit. And Leahy has also launched a petition, www.JailNotBail.com, urging the federal government to quash the parole board decision to release Darren Scott Ray into Durham Region.

The lion’s share of constituents in attendance at town council on Monday were there to hear Leahy’s motion. Many attendees were donning badges bearing a photograph of Darren Pippin. There was also an emotional delegation by Susan Thom and Kim Oystrick-Hamilton, who back in the ’80s went to high school with Darren Pippin. They described Darren as “funny, kind, and a good soul.” They noted that the convicted murderer Ray was able to earn his high school degree in prison – such a is forever denied to Darren Pippin.

But get this: the mayor and various councillors essentially filibustered the meeting. More than three hours of blather ensued regarding top-priority issues such as traffic roundabouts, stop signs, and the effect of sunlight on traffic lights. Council could have – and should have – moved Leahy’s motion to the top of the agenda. It was the most important item. It was why constituents came out to this council meeting.

But no. When the clock struck 11 p.m., the meeting was adjourned (apparently this is some sort of council curfew rule; call it the “Cinderella Provision”.)

Outrageous. Yet, how does one interpret this ragging of the puck? That there are those on council who are actually against Leahy’s motion and petition?

If so, why so?