Historic Toronto synagogue vandalized as antisemitic incidents soar

Yet another synagogue in Canada has reportedly been damaged in an antisemitic act over the weekend. Anshei Minsk synagogue, located in the Kensington Market area of Toronto, had its window smashed in by unknown perpetrators between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Discussing the incident on X, President of the Friends Of Simon Wiesenthal Center Michael Levitt wrote that his organization was alerted early Saturday morning "that yet another synagogue had been vandalized and damaged, this time the historic Anshei Minsk shul in the Kensington Market area of downtown Toronto."

Early Saturday morning, @CanadianFSWC was alerted that yet another synagogue had been vandalized and damaged, this time the historic Anshei Minsk shul in the Kensington Market area of downtown Toronto. @TorontoPolice is investigating and the Hate Crimes Unit has been notified. pic.twitter.com/ZOO4AvN3iP — Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) June 3, 2024

Pictures that Mr. Levitt shared on X show a damaged window at the downtown synagogue. Mr. Levitt noted that Toronto police are investigating the incident and the Hate Crimes Unit has also been notified.

Commenting on the antisemitic vandalism on X, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant brought up the lack of news coverage of the incident. "It doesn't even make the news anymore. Why would it? It's not like the police, prosecutors or politicians will do anything about it," he wrote.

It doesn't even make the news anymore.



Why would it? It's not like the police, prosecutors or politicians will do anything about it.



That's @cafreeland's district. Her grandfather was an actual Nazi in World War II and she herself applauded a Nazi in Parliament.



This is her. https://t.co/6nxiN6NN6q — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 3, 2024

Just last week, a synagogue in Vancouver was the target of arson as an individual poured fuel on the Schara Tzedeck building and set it on fire Thursday evening.

Less than ten days ago in Toronto, a Jewish girls' school was shot at by masked gunmen early in the morning in another act of antisemitic violence.

A Jewish school in Montreal was also the target of gunfire last week as police revealed a school in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce area was struck by at last one bullet.